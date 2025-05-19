Old video shows Utomi praising Tinubu’s leadership amid current criticism

A resurfaced video of Labour Party figure Pat Utomi has stirred fresh conversations, as it shows him commending the leadership qualities of President Bola Tinubu — a notable contrast to his recent stance.

Utomi, who has in recent months criticized the Tinubu administration and announced the formation of a shadow government as an alternative policy platform, described Tinubu in the video as a respected leader with foresight.

“The gentleman has my respect,” Utomi said in the clip, which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the footage, Utomi credits the transformation of Lagos State to Tinubu’s decisions as governor beginning in 1999. “What happened to Lagos was that it got a fellow called Bola Tinubu to be governor in 1999,” he said.

He revealed that after Tinubu’s election, he was invited to join the governor’s transition team, which brought together professionals from various sectors. According to Utomi, he continued to play a role in the administration’s quarterly retreats even after the cabinet was formed.

“Everything that is happening in Lagos was planned then. That is why my regard and respect for him are extraordinary,” Utomi said. He recalled a moment that shaped his opinion about Tinubu’s leadership style. “Why do I think President Bola Tinubu is a leader?” he asked rhetorically.

He cited a retreat at Akodo, where tensions between Tinubu and his then-deputy were evident. “Despite those tensions, everything was going on smoothly. The deputy was very aggressive in stating her view on things,” Utomi recounted. “There would be just quiet, and conversations will continue as if nothing… He would either ignore what she said or politely comment on it and move on. Then I said, ‘This is nice… if this fellow can manage these differences so well.’”

Utomi further described an incident at one of the retreats where, in Tinubu’s absence, some cabinet members clashed with the deputy governor. He attributed the earlier calm to Tinubu’s influence: “At the moment, it struck me that it is the aura of Bola Tinubu that is keeping this place working. That was the day he won my respect.”

He also spoke on Tinubu’s approach to choosing successors. “He had good judgment to pick a successor. Most of us disagreed. We thought he should pick somebody else… That successor turned out to do a decent job. And then, again, the next step, we saw wisdom in the choice that was made.”

The video adds nuance to Utomi’s current political posture, especially in light of recent developments, including legal action against him by the Department of State Services following his announcement of a shadow government

While Utomi continues to critique the current administration’s policies, the comments in the video offer insight into a more complex history between the two political figures.