Old Girls Association donates 200-bed hostel to alma mater in Enugu

The Queen’s School Enugu Old Girls Association based in the United States on Monday handed over a 200-bed hostel it constructed to Enugu State Government. The one-storey building was furnished with beds and mattresses, toilets, bathrooms and box rooms. Inaugurating the building, the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi commended the old girls for contributing to the development of the state. Ugwuanyi, represented by Mr Nestor Ezeme, Chairman, Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), urged alumni of various secondary and primary schools to support government efforts in repositioning schools for functional learning.

The governor said the government would soon reconstruct the access and internal roads to the school. He also said that the state government would also complete a new block of classrooms as well as provide other amenities to enhance learning in the school. “The government’s commitment to enhance educational delivery in the state remains total and not rhetoric. “We have done a turnaround of the school by renovating all its roofs and re-painting all blocks to give them a benefiting face-lift. “Recently, we solved their water challenge by channeling the public water supply to the school reservoir to ensure constant water supply to the school. “While in less than one week, the governor will commission five boreholes in some schools within the state to enhance students’ welfare and learning,’’ he said. The Commissioner for Education, Prof Uchenna Eze, said it was a thing of joy to see the old girls being part of the development and moulding of the younger ones.

Eze, who was represented by the Director, Schools Development in the state’s Ministry of Education, Mrs Margaret Ayogu, called on other old students of schools in the state to emulate what the old girls of Queen’s School had done and their immeasurable contributions. In his remarks, Mr Ikeje Asogwa, Chairman of Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), noted that the gesture of giving back needed to be commended and emulated by all. “This is an awesome and very thoughtful project, which will have direct impact on the students and will create a bond between the present students and old girls,’’ Asogwa said. Handing over the hostel, the President of the National Alumni Association, Queen’s School, Enugu (NAAQSE), USA Branch, Mrs Chinwe Nwabude, thanked Gov. Ugwanyi and all those that contributed to the project of the school. Nwabude, represented by Dr Emilia Onyekwelu, urged the state government to provide lawn mowers for the school for grass cutting and enhanced water supply as well.

She also appealed to the state government to appoint some old girls into its cabinet to enable them contribute towards the development of the state especially the education sector. The president challenged the old girls to do more to modernise the school, adding that “we can do more and do better for the school and revolutionise it for posterity’’. In their separate remarks, the Board Chairperson of NAAQSE, USA branch, Mrs Regina Iloenyosi-Okolie and Chairman, Fundraising Committee, Mrs Chinyere Nwozor thanked its counterpart of the College of Immaculate Conception (CIC) Old Boys for their financial and moral support. According to them, the indomitable support of Chief Benson Ejindu, MVP, CIC and the President, Dr Nnamdi Maduekwe was the push that drove us to believe in the possibility of this coming to fruition. Earlier, the President, Enugu Branch of the Old Girls Association, Mrs Margaret Nwagbo, applauded old girls of the school for all they had done to uplift the academic and welfare standard of the school. “The old girls are wonderful people and have done well. Likewise, our governor and father, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has done marvelously well for the school within his few years in office.

“For the present girls in the school, I will challenge you to be exceptional among your peers in other schools notwithstanding your challenges and we did excel in life,’’ she advised. Nwagbo also congratulated one of the old girls, Ms Chioma Ebue for receiving the best principal from the South East and first Runner up award from President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2020 Teachers Day in Abuja. Highlights of the event were debate, rendition by school brass band, cutting of the tape of the building, inspection of the hostel and its facilities as well as presentation of a plaque of excellence to the Executive Chairman of PPSMB. (NAN)