Old boys should promote standard of former schools, says GOBA President

The old students association should aim to promote the standard of their former schools and to assist the less previledged among school mates

This position was canvassed by national president, Gwale old boys association ( GOBA), Engr. Hassan Abdulkadir during the courtesy visit by Gwale Model Old Pupils Association (GWAMOPA) to GOBA secretariat

He stated that the old boys association should look beyond renovating, reconstructing former alma mater .It should try to the good legacy which others will fellow

The GOBA President maintained that the cordial relationship among the executive members will help it to succeed. He also advised that efforts should be made to involve all stakeholders.

Earlier, the president of Gwale Model Old Pupils Association (GWAMOPA), Malam Umar Ahmad Garba revealed that they were in GOBA secretariat to seek guidance in preparation for 20th anniversary of GWAMOPA.

Malam Ahmad Garba stated that they came with a draft constitution of GWAMOPA to the mother association for further observation and advice standard