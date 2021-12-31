Old Boys’ Association endows Mathematics Award for Best Students, celebrates 25 Years Anniversary

Members of the Old Boys’ Association of Government Secondary School, Owerri (Class of 1990-1995) have presented academic excellence awards to students of the foremost secondary school in South East, Nigeria.


The awards were presented to the star students during the Silver Jubilee Reunion dinner of the Class of 1990-95 held in Owerri, the Imo State capital.


The recipients are Ugwoeruchukwu Caleb, best student in SS1, Osuji Jamachi, best student in SS2, Sunday Onyebuchi best student in JS2, Amarikwa Chimuanya, best student in JS3 and best student in Mathematics.


The Chairman of the Association, Ifeanyi Ukaeru thanked Dr Chinedu Ejike and Mr George Ikenna Njoku of the Class of 1995 instituting the award to promote excellence in learning and inspire the younger generation to excel in their studies.


‘‘Dr Chinedu Ejike award best student in Mathematics in SS2 is in memory of his late father was a of mathematics.


‘‘Similarly, George Ikenna Njoku award the best student in the Mathematics in JS2 is in memory of his late mother, was also a mathematics teacher. These two sets of awards will run a minimum of 5 years, subject to further review and awardee will receive a token of N50,000.


‘‘The Old Boys Association also instituted award the best students from JS2 to SS2 and they will receive 100 dollars each,’’ he said.


Ukaeru commended the staff and management of the school maintaining the high academic standard in the great citadel of learning, noted churning great leaders, achievers and reputable names in the Nigerian society and beyond.

