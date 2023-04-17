Olayinka Braimoh picks AA’s Kogi governorship ticket

By Diana Omueza

Mr Olayinka Braimoh has clinched the Action Alliance (AA) ticket for the Nov. 11 Kogi governorship election, after winnng the primary election.

Annnouncing the result in Lokoja on Monday, Mr James Vernimbe, the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, said that Braimoh scored 101 votes to beat his only opponent, Mr Simon Ogwu, who polled only 4 votes.



Vernimbe said that a total of 105 delegates were accredited for the election which was done through an option-A voting, describing the election as transparent.

He urged all aspirants to work together to ensure that the party emerge victorious in the governorship election come Nov. 11.



“I congratulate those who contested and the person who withdrew; this election exercise is an indicator that we are united in Kogi and united we stand.

“The process is over now but the experience is there not to divide us, but to bind us together; so let us work together to emerge more victorious in the general Kogi governorship polls,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the aspirants, Mr Sylvester Haruna had earlier stepped down for Braimoh, describing him as most popular and powerful among the aspirants.



Responding, Braimoh, thanked the election committee for ensuring that the election was transparent, free, fair, credible and peaceful.

He also appreciated party delegates from across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state and the other aspirants for their support and commitment to ensuring that the party was successful.



“From all indications, this was a very transparent exercise and I commend other aspirants for their efforts to ensure that the party remains united.

“I also commend Mr Simon for contesting because if everybody withdrew, there won’t be victory as we have seen today.



“I appreciate all party delegates, supporters, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who have all witnessed the beginning of this great journey.



“I promise that our votes cast today would not be in vain and I indulge us to please go to our wards and start the main work ahead of the main election,” he said.



He urged supporters of the party not to relent in ensuring that the party emerge victorious in the Nov.11 governorship election.

Braimoh said that with his formula of wealth generation and distribution, the state would reclaim its lost glory when he assumed the mantle of leadership as the governor.



On his part, Simon congratulated Braimoh and promised to ensure his victory in the election.

“While I congratulate my brother Braimoh for winning the party’s ticket, I must say that I am not accepting defeat because there was no defeat here but true unity in purpose.

“I will not challenge the process but i would like to state that with the unity shown today by the delegates, I have decided to collapes my structure to coherently and passionately support my brother in this race to the governors office,” he said.

Mr Ukwanya Musa, the state AA chairman, congratulated Braimoh and other aspirants for contesting and advised that the election was not to divide the party, but to bind it together.

He called for synergy among all the contestants to enable the party to win at the election.

NAN reports that the event was witnessed by officials of the INEC, party executives, security agents and party faithful. (NAN)