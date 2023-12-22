Olawepo-Hashim felicitates with Nigerians, preaches love at christmas

A former Presidential Candidate and a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has felicitated with the Christian faithfuls and the entire people of Nigeria as they join the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas.

In a statement released by his Media Office in Abuja on Friday, Olawepo-Hashim urged Christians and Nigerians, in the spirit of the season, to uphold the principles of love, tolerance and sacrifice to sustain harmony, progress and advance the cause of humanity.

The frontline politician added that the Christmas season represents joy, peace, hope, love, goodwill, all which are very much needed in our country at this time when we are confronted with diverse challenges of development.

According to him, “I celebrate with the Christian fold and enjoin all of us to remember the essence of Christmas. In the true spirit of the season, let’s show love to our neighbours, kindness to the less-privileged and vulnerable, and tolerance to one another across the lines of faith, politics and ethnicity; in the spirit of the unique sacrifice and teachings of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

“I urge fellow Nigerians to appropriate the hope that comes with Christmas and reinvest trust in God’s ability to restore the lost glory of Nigeria”

He equally admonished Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of the period and emulate Christ by fostering peace and unity in our Nation, while also tasking Nigerians on religious tolerance “since it is one way we as citizens can live in peace, harmony and love as taught by Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season.”

“More importantly, as we observe Christmas this year, let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves,” Olawepo-Hashim added.

