Olatunji-Bello expresses shock at ex-LASU VC’s death

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has commiserated with the family of Prof. Lateef Hussein, one of her predecessors, who died on Sunday.Olatunji-Bello, in a statement on Monday, said that Hussein died after a brief illness, at the age of 75.“I express my deep shock at the passing away of my former boss, under whose leadership I served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university,” she said.

She recalled that Hussein was a Professor of Physics and the sixth substantive Vice Chancellor of LASU, who served between 2005 and 2011.“The respected scholar will be buried today, Aug. 1, according to Islamic rites at Atan Cemetery shortly after a Janazah prayer at LASUTH Central Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

