Olatunde, incumbent APC chairman re-elected

July 25, 2021



Mr Samson Olatunde, the Chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has re-elected chairman with 8,906 votes in the just concluded local government poll in Lagos .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Olatunde, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate defeated Ogbeni Qudus Olaguro of the Peoples Party (PDP) who scored 1,414 votes.

Prof. Akeusola Olasupo, the Returning Officer, Lagos Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said that Olatunde, haven complied with the requirements of the election, had declared winner and thus returned.

“Samson Olatunde of APC in the chairmanship election of Olorunda LCDA, haven  complied with the requirements of and scored the majority number of votes, is hereby elected and returned,” he declared.

NAN that other parties that participated in the election included Social Party (SDP) 256 votes, Action Alliance (AA) 29 votes, Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) 15, and Accord Party (AP) 1 vote.

Olatunde in remarks, thanked the residents of Aradagun, Oko-Afo, Ilogbo, Iworo, Imeke and others in Badagry area for the peaceful election and the opportunity given him to serve a second term. (NAN)

