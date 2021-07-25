Olatunde, incumbent APC chairman re-elected

Mr Samson Olatunde, the Chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has been re-elected chairman with 8,906 votes in the just concluded local government poll in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olatunde, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate defeated Ogbeni Qudus Olaguro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 1,414 votes.

Prof. Akeusola Olasupo, the Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said that Olatunde, haven complied with the requirements of the election, had been declared winner and thus returned.

“Samson Olatunde of APC in the chairmanship election of Olorunda LCDA, haven complied with the requirements of law and scored the majority number of votes, is hereby elected and returned,” he declared.

NAN reports that other parties that participated in the election included Social Democratic Party (SDP) 256 votes, Action Alliance (AA) 29 votes, Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) 15, and Accord Party (AP) 1 vote.

Olatunde in his remarks, thanked the residents of Aradagun, Oko-Afo, Ilogbo, Iworo, Imeke and others in Badagry area for the peaceful election and the opportunity given him to serve a second term. (NAN)

