Olajide Sowore: We’re combing forest to arrest killers — Police

The police on Sunday said that they were combing forest to arrest the killers Olajide Sowore, the younger brother Sahara Reporters’ Publisher and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kontongs Bello, gave the in Benin while addressing newsmen.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected shot dead Sowore in Okada, Ovia North-East Local Area the state.

According to him, “It has become very necessary for the police to inform the general public that the police are on the situation since the incident happened yesterday (Saturday) at about 6:45a.m.

“Bush combing has started yesterday and the Commissioner Police, Mr Philip Ogbadu, has directed that all the tactical teams and the Divisional Police in Okada join hands in combing the forest.

“The local vigilantes in Okada, the police team from the state headquarters and the divisional police in the area are all together combing the bush to arrest the perpetrators and also rescue five others who are still with the kidnappers.

The said Sowore not one the occupants a commercial bus, belonging to a private company, that got spoilt at about 2:00 a.m. and which became the target for the kidnappers.

“Sowore, who coming from Okada and was going towards Benin, was just a victim whom they tried to stop and he refused and they shot at his car.

“The Commissioner Police is doing everything possible to ensure that these people are arrested and kidnapped are rescued,“  the statement  said.

The said that the have yet to establish contacts with the family their victims. (NAN) 

