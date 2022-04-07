Olajide emerges PDP consensus candidate for Ibadan NW/SW federal constituency

Rep. Stanley Olajide (PDP-Ibadan North-West/South-West) has emerged the party’s consensus candidate to contest for a second term in the 2023 general elections.

Olajide, popularly known as ‘Odidiomo’ was on Thursday, unanimously endorsed by leaders, executives and elders of the party in Ibadan North-West/South-West local governments.

A party source told newsmen that Olajide was given a return ticket because of his performance, respect for party leaders, large heart and a man imbued with milk of human kindness.

“I can authoritatively inform you that the incumbent, Olajide has been given a return ticket because of his performance, respect for party leaders and large heart as a good man imbued with milk of human kindness.

“All other aspirants like Mogaji Akin Fagbemi, and Hon. Abayomi Fagbenro are equally commended for being great party men.

“Olajide having performed creditably well carried out functions of lawmaking business and series of empowerment of people in the constituency is seen as a marketable product who can deliver for the PDP again in 2023,” the source added.

When contacted, Olajide affirmed he had been handed the party’s return ticket, while commending Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for providing purposeful leadership.

He said that Makinde’s leadership ensured stakeholders consulted widely to ensure peaceful resolution of the consensus arrangement.

“Yes, God has done it again. I will make our Governor, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde proud as a PDP member and beneficiary of the party’s return ticket.

“By the grace of God and in consultation with leaders in my constituency, we will work together for the success of the governor, my re-election and all the elective offices across the length and breadth of the State,” he said.

Olajide also appreciated Alhaja Bose Adedibu, Alhaji Abass Tajudeen Alesinloye, Sen. Kamorudeen Adedibu, Hon. Rahmon Adepoju, Hon. Wasiu Adeleke, Hon. Moruf Balogun and Hon. Kehinde Akande for their support.(NAN)

