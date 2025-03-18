Oladapo assumes office as AIG Zone 13

AIG Abayomi Oladapo, on Tuesday assumed office as the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, comprising Anambra and Enugu States.

By Chimezie Anaso

Oladapo who was received by top management and personnel of the zone 13, command headquarters, succeeds AIG Godwin Aghaulor who retired earlier this month.

Addressing the media, shortly after his assumption, the AIG said that he was aware of the security situation within the zone.

He also said that he had been sufficiently briefed on the efforts by the two states government to tackle the security challenges bedeviling them.

He said that the zone under him would cooperate with the states which border Anambra and Enugu with a view to tackling cross-states banditry and crime.

”I have not come to destroy the architecture that is in place in the two states but to improve on it in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

”I am here to collaborate and work with the good people of the states with a view to reducing crime and criminality

”We also appeal that Police as the lead internal security agency cannot do it alone; there is therefore the need for interagency synergy and collaboration.

”We will harmonise and galvanise every group that is involve in crime prevention and security in the two states,” he said.

Oladapo appealed for the support of the people of the states under the zone, adding that the Police rely on credible information in order to function effectively.

”The people terrorising the states are less than 10 per cent of the population, there is need for concerted efforts and the people must collaboratively reject them and the situation that will not allow investment to operate fully.

”If you see something, say something, it is better and cheaper to prevent crime than responding to them,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)