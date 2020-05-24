Okunomo, Ondo PDP governorship aspirant, felicitate Muslims on Eld-El Fitri

Share the news













Mr Banji Okunomo, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, has congratulated Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-El-Fitri celebrations.

Okunomo, in his congratulatory message made available to newsmen on Sunday in Okitipupa, said that the Ramadan period as a difficult time, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

While urging the Muslims to keep hope alive, he said that their prayers against the pandemic had been answered, assuring that the difficult time would soon be a thing of the past.

Okunomo, also a former Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, urged Muslims to give thanks to God for the grace of witnessing and celebrating the Eid-El Fitri amid the pandemic.

“I felicitate Muslims in our dear state, as they join the rest of the world in celebrating the Eld-El-Fitr amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is indeed a difficult time but your prayers have been answered. So keep hope alive, because the difficult time will soon be over,” the aspirant said.

Okunomo, who sought for the cooperation of Muslims in the state, promised that their marginalisation would be over, if given the mandate as the PDP flag bearer and he eventually became governor of the state. (NAN)

