Okun leaders endorse Ododo for Kogi guber poll

By Thompson Yamput

Stakeholders in Okunland of Kogi, have endorsed Alhaji Usman Ododo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as their preferred candidate for the Nov.11 poll.

Speaking at an enlarge stakeholders meeting convened by the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi at his palace in Kabba, Mr Erick Fiki, a stakeholder, said that political and opinion leaders in the area had resolved to mobilise support for Ododo in the election.

“With the love the administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello has shown to the Okun nation in terms of projects, infrastructure and appointment, we have every reason to go in the direction of Bello, President Bola Tinubu and the APC,” he said.



Also speaking, the Chairman of Ijumu local government council of the state, said it was a collective agreement to deliver Okunland to the APC and its governorship candidate because of the many good things that Bello had done for the Okun people.

“The people of Ijumu have resolved to stay with the APC. We have never had it this good since the creation of the State. We have therefore resolved to vote for the APC in the forthcoming Governorship election,” he said.

Mr Philip Orebiyi, another stakeholder, said that the area was the home of the APC, insisting that the outcome of the Nov. 11 governorship election would reflect the people’s love for Bello.

“Let me assure that in Yagba, we will reward the APC with the love Bello has shown to us in the upgrade of infrastructure, traditional institution and appointment. The outcome of the governorship election will reflect a landslide victory for the APC,” he said.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication and spokesperson for the APC governorship campaign council, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, described Bello as a lover of Okun nation.

“Beginning with the Ejiba Rice Mill, one of the biggest projects of this administration; the construction of Kabba township roads, the landmark project of the GYB Model Science Secondary School in Kabba Bunu and the recent establishment of the Kogi State University, Kabba, the administration has proven without mincing words that Okun is dear to its heart.

“The governor understands that education is our industry. Over time, we have had to use our taxes and resources to develop other universities where our children go to seek education.

“The message of Bello to this meeting is for us to build and develop a partnership that will enable us remember Kwara State and old Kabba province.

“This partnership, according to Bello, will enable us record another history regarding the Governorship of the State in the future. Let us work therefore in building enduring legacies that will work with this meeting,” he said.

He added: “Bello has urged us to strive towards unity amongst the people of Okun and Ebiras that dates back. He has promised that in or out of office, he will continue to add his voice in ensuring that Okun nation is rewarded abundantly.”

Fanwo also described Bello as a highly detribalised person, who believed in fairness and justice, assuring that the Okun nation would remain a priority under Ododo when elected.

He urged the leaders of Okunland to ensure that the Nov. 11 governorship election resulted in an overwhelming result for the APC.

In her remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, described the meeting convened by the Obaro of Kabba as one in the right direction.

Earlier, in his welcome message, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, said the meeting became necessary for the leaders to set an agenda and direction for traditional institution and for Okun people so as to ensure a peaceful election.

The Royal father also lauded the governor for all he has done for Okunland.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

