Okumagba congratulates Omo-Agege

#rackNigeria -Former Delta State Commissioner for Finance and APC Chieftain in Delta State, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has congratulated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his election as the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a press statement released on Wednesday June 12, 2019, Olorogun Okumagba said the victory of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was very well-deserved. He commended the leadership qualities of Senator Omo-Agege and his acceptance across a broad spectrum of senators which ensured his overwhelming victory in the contest for the office of Deputy Senate President. In his words, “Senator Omo-Agege’s pedigree as a forthright person, a dependable and loyal party-man, fighter for justice, equity and progress is reassuring. It is also gratifying that our party the All Progressives Congress has presented a solid team to advance the progressive agenda of the party and Nigeria.”

The APC chieftain also congratulated the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and other elected leaders of the Ninth National Assembly, adding that the experience of the team is needed at this time to support the president in implementing his development agenda for the nation.

According to the Delta State APC chieftain, “the election of this new leadership of the National Assembly is time for a new beginning focused on service to the Nigerian people, especially in the areas of employment, security, and national cohesion.”

He wished Senator Omo-Agege well and prayed for God to grant him good health, strength and wisdom in his new responsibility.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

