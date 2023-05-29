Okumagba applauds Tinubu’s agenda, says ‘it’s dawn of new era’

Prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, and member of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olorogun Bernard Okumagba has congratulated President Bola Tinubu (GCFR) and Vice President Kashim Shettima (GCON) on their momentous inauguration as the 16th President, and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He wished them every success in guiding our country towards stability, true democratic governance and economic development.

Reacting to President Tinubu’s inaugural address, aptly captioned “THE NIGERIAN IDEAL”, shortly after being sworn-in by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Olorogun Okumagba eulogised the President for his firm and unequivocal commitment to “progressive good governance in furtherance of the Nigerian ideal” succintly captured in his five governance principles.

The principles that will guide his administration as outlined by President Tinubu include “governing according to the constitution and the rule of law; to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country; and to remodel our economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security and an end of extreme poverty.”

Okumagba also applauded President Tinubu’s promise to address the nation’s economic problems and his directive to the monetary authorities to make monetary policy to be more business friendly and work towards a unified exchange rate.

In a Press Statement, Olorogun Okumagba, a former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, also reckoned that our new President who has an established reputation as a bridge builder, a true progressive, an astute believer in true federalism, and who has over the years sacrificed to ensure the sustenance of democracy in our country, will bring these remarkable skills and attributes to bear in renewing the hopes of Nigerians for a more prosperous nation.

Okumagba stated his deep appreciation of the significant role President Tinubu has played in seeking solutions to the political and economic challenges assailing our nation. Olorogun Okumagba recalls that President Tinubu’s remarkable transformation of Lagos State as Governor between 1999 and 2007, and the sustenance of a succession pipeline has since made Lagos the state of choice to live in, work, and play.

According to Okumagba, “I look forward to your tenure marked by peace and prosperity of our country through an inclusive national reconciliation process; remarkable focus on confronting insecurity through a reform of the sector; growing the economy; and tackling multi-dimensional poverty, which would boost Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and thereby create a robust middle class that will drive our Country’s economic rebound under your watch.”

In tune with the mood of the nation for “renewed hope” of a more prosperous and united nation, Olorogun Okumagba re-affirmed his best wishes for the success of the important work that lies ahead.