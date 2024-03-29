Okuama Tragedy: One person declared wanted by DHQ surrenders

Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo, one of the eight suspects declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in connection with the murder of 17 army personnel at Okuama in Delta, has surrendered to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in Asaba on Friday.

Ikolo, said to be a traditional ruler, handed himself to the police on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seven others declared wanted by the DHQ include Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono, aka Amangben, Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Reuben Baru, and a woman, Igoli Ebi.

The 17 personnel killed in Okuama include the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers.

They were buried in Abuja on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by President Bola Tinubu, Governors, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and service chiefs, among others. (NAN)

By Clara Egbogota