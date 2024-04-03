Okuama: Stop amplifying activities of undesirable elements- COAS

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday charged the media to refrain from amplifying the activities of non-state actors and undesirable elements in the country.

The Army boss gave the charge while delivering a keynote address at the Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation Media Chat, First Quarter 2024 in Asaba, Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event has as its theme: Imperatives of Military-Media Partnership for the Attainment of National Security.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdusalam, General Officer Commanding, 6 Division/Land Component Commanding, JTF, South -South operation, decried the recent gruesome killings of officers and soldiers at Okuama in Delta.

Lagbaja described the military-Media chat as an all important event, adding that the theme underscores the critical role the collaboration played in safeguarding national security.

He said that the Nigerian Army was aware of the complexity and difficulties presented by the current security landscape in the nation and that urgent measure were put in place to contain the challenges.

He said: “In an era characterised by rapid information dissemination and evolving security threats, effective communication and transparency are essential for ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.

“The Nigerian Army recognises the enormous impact of the media as a vital link between the military and the public in providing essential information, shapening public opinion and holding institutions accountable.

“Through accurate and responsible reporting, the media plays a crucial role in informing citizens, fostering dialogue, and strengthening our national security.

“Constitutionally, the military served to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria and safeguarding the country from external threats.”

The COAS added that the military also suppresses insurrection as well as act in aid of civil authorities to restore order when called upon to do so by the President.

He, therefore, condemned the dastardly and unprovoked killing of some of the troops carrying out their constitutional assignments in Okuama community of Delta.

According to him, the military by embracing this principles, can bridge the gap between the military and the public, dispel misconceptions and build trust and confidence in our security institutions.

“This highlights the importance of the Nigeria Army consistently ensuring that the media remains informed about our activities as regularly as possible.

“Therefore, this media chat is among the various platforms established by the Nigerian Army to interact with the media.

” The dastardly killing of the troops was executed in the most barbaric and cruel manner which is unacceptable and condemnable.

“I, therefore, take this moment to urge the media to refrain from inadvertently amplifying the activities of these undesirable elements.

“Terrorists, insurgents and other deviant groups thrive on attention and exploit propaganda to instill fear in law-abiding citizens.”

Lagbaja, while thanking the stakeholders, urged Nigerians to continue to support the Nigerian Army to carry out its constitutional responsibility.

The Special Guest of Honour, Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Jibrin Ndace, before declaring the event open, said the Military and the media had indispensable roles in addressing national security.

“With our loyalty and patriotism, we can achieve a stable Nigeria.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the discussions today will further strengthen our partnership with the Nigerian Army, paving way for a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

“I am positive that with a robust millitary-media partnership, the national security objectives would be attained. This is in addition to the contributions of all other elements of national power,” Ndace said.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, in his welcome address, said the Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation Media Chat, was designed to disseminate the military activities to the public and foster mutual understanding.

He said that the partnership between the Army and the media would enable better understanding of security challenge among the public by providing insights into impact of military operations.

“Aside the quarterly media chat, it may interest you to know that the Nigerian Army also organises social media seminars, human rights seminars and sensitisation lectures among others.”

While appreciating the COAS for his support, he urged all stakeholders to leverage on the opportunity to ensure actionable solutions and strengthen already existing collaboration.(NAN)

By Ifeanyi Olannye