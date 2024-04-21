Okuama residents need rehabilitation, engagement in productive livelihood – Dafinone

Sen. Ede Dafinone has called for the rehabilitation and engagement in a productive form of livelihood for the displaced residents of Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District made the call on Sunday evening at Ughelli during a consultative meeting with faithful of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his constituency.

Definone told newsmen that he was fully in support of the Board of Inquiry constituted to investigate the March 14 killings of the 17 soldiers in the troubled Okuama Community.

“Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta visited the community on Saturday on a fact-finding mission. The area is in a bad condition.

“The residents need rehabilitation, resettlement and engagement in a productive form of livelihood in order for them to be able to start all over again.

“In the meantime, in my capacity as a senator and individual capacity, I support all the investigation the military is doing to fish out those behind the killings so they can face the wrath of the law.

“I have given my assurance to the military that I stand by them in the investigation,” he said.

Earlier, Dafinone said the essence of the meeting was to interface with the party supporters in the eight local government areas in his constituency.

“To know their needs and how to properly address them. To also possibly identify areas they think I can do better,” he said.

The legislator said that two major areas were identified in the course of the deliberation.

According to him, the areas are the moribund Delta Steel Company (DSC) in Udu Local Government Area and the employment of his constituents at the federal level.

The senator said efforts were underway to engage some of the best and bright supporters of the party in his constituency at federal parastatals and agencies.

He also said that 1,600 names in the eight local government areas in the constituency were submitted to benefit from the federal government palliatives, adding that the distribution was ongoing.

Speaking on the moribund DSC, Dafinone said he would try and ensure that the company was fully revived.

“DSC is, coincidentally, one of my late father’s legacy. It is not yielding the required benefits to the people of Udu and Nigerians in general.

“I will put my eyes to see how best we can get a better return for Nigeria and particularly the Udu people,” he said.

Dafinone, however, reminded those living in the flood-prone areas to relocate before the advent of the rain.

According to him, the federal government had issued a warning that there would be flooding in 2024.

He assured the teeming party loyalists that they would receive his palliatives before the end of May. (NAN)

By Edeki Igafe