Okuama killings: Delta senator lauds military over release of detained king

Sen. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has expressed appreciation to the Defence Headquarters on the release of Chief Clement Ikolo, detained traditional ruler of Ewu kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta,.

The lawmaker, representing Delta South Senatorial District expressed appreciation to the military authority in a statement he made available to newsmen on Friday in Warri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the king was released on Friday by the Defence Headquarters after spending about three weeks in the military custody.

The senator said the release was a major step toward the restoration of peace in the troubled kingdom.

Recall that the embattled royal father was among the eight persons declared wanted by the military authority in connection with the March 14 killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama Community in Ewu kingdom.

NAN reports that 17 soldiers including a Lieutenant-Colonel, two Majors and a Captain who were said to have been on a peace-keeping mission to the Okuama community, were gruesomely murdered in the mission.

The legislator said that his colleagues and him, representing Delta Central and Delta North Senatorial Districts had on Tuesday, visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa to seek for the king’s release.

The traditional ruler was, however, released to the senator representing Delta central senatorial district, Sen. Ede Dafinone by the military authority at about 11:00 a.m on Friday.

He was released with an agreement that the senator would provide the king whenever his attention was needed.

It would be recalled that the king was handed over to the military authority on March 29, after he had earlier voluntarily reported himself at the Police command in Delta. (NAN)

By Edeki Igafe