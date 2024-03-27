Okuama killing: Remains of 17 soldiers arrive cemetery

The remains of 17 military personnel killed in Okuama community in Delta on March 14, have arrived the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, for burial.

The bodies, which arrived at about 2:26pm on Wednesday, were conveyed by the Military Ambulance Emergency vehicles and FCT Ambulance Emergency services among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu is being awaited by top government functionaries and top military echelons from various formations across the country were currently on ground to pay last respect to the fallen heroes.

Also, distraught family members and relatives of the slain personnel as well as wives of other military officers were also on ground.

NAN recalls that the troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State while on peace mission to Okuoma Community were surrounded and killed by some irate youths in the community.

The incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

The personnel comprised one Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, one Captain and 13 soldiers.

The officers are Commanding Officer 181 Amphibious Battalion, Lt. Col. A.H Ali; Maj S.D Shafa (N/13976); Maj D.E Obi (N/14395) and Capt U Zakari (N/16348).

The soldiers are SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974); Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274); Cpl Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853); LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844); LCpl Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719); and LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290).

They also include LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653); LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191); Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079); Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911); Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162); Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079) and Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795). (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje