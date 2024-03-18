Okuama killing: DHQ assures of injurious consequences for perpetrators

The Defence Headquarters DHQ Abuja has said that there would be measured responses and injurious consequences for the perpetrators of the killing of military personnel in Delta state.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, DDMO, Maj-Gen Edward Buba said this in a statement on Monday.

Maj-Gen Buba noted that it is no longer news that troops of Operation DELTA SAFE suffered a setback that resulted in loss of lifes of gallant personnel of the armed forces.

According to him, these personnel were on a peace mission to Okuama Comunity of Delta State, when members of the community launched unprovoked attacks on the unsuspecting troops killing the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, 2 Majors, 1 Capt and 12 personnel of the battalion.

“The senseless and barbaric killings of these men is a tragedy. They were killed in a dehumanized and unspeakable manner. Accordingly, on behalf of the CDS, Gen CG Musa, the armed forces mourns the loss of these gallant troops that paid the supreme sacrifice for the nation. We console with their families, colleagues and loved ones over the tragic incident. They have died trying to restore peace in the nation.

“It is necessary to reiterate that both the Constitution and the Armed Forces Act saddled the military with the responsibility of the protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation. Accordingly, the armed forces consist of citizens from every nook and cranny of the nation, that have taken an oath of allegiance to put themselves in harms way to defend our great country.

“Given ongoing security situation across the country, troops are deployed on internal security operations in about all the states of the federation. Troops intervene to deescalate and contain tensed situations. However, the ugly incident in Okuama Community in Delta State is indicative of the dangers our gallant troops experience in order to secure our nation.

“The military assures that there would be measured responses and injurious consequences for the perpetrators of these dastardly act. Nevertheless, the armed forces being a disciplined force that complies with rules of engagement, laws of armed conflict and the respect for human rights would be tempered by these provisions.

“We would not be led by emotions, but by the rule of law.

“It is against this background that the military debunks all claims that the military embarked on reprisal attacks in Okuama Community after the incident. The community was desertered even before troops arrived the scene.

“Importantly, those involved in peddling these misinformation, disinformation and fake news that the military had embarked on reprisal attacks on the community following the incident, should desist from further dishonouring our fallen heroes. Rather, it behooves on the community leaders, elders and even the people of Delta State to assist investigation to identify the perpetrators of the dastardly act so that they can be held accountable for their actions.”

Gen. Buba added,”Furthermore, it must be noted that the dispute between Okuama and Okoloba communities remains unresolved. It therefore implies that there could be untoward activities not initiated by the military.

“Overall, there is no doubt, that this is an extremely sad development and untoward activity by members of the Okuama community against troops that were there to protect them. We urge the public to resist the temptation of allowing any videos of the incident of the killed personnel from going viral. Their loved ones are still alive , even though they have died protecting our country and its citizens.

“It would be a dishonored to the fallen heroes to allow such ugly videos of their demise go viral. Above all, as the military mourns, it remains ever determined to ensure safety and security of citizens across the country.”

By Chimezie Godfrey