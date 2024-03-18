Defence Ministers condemn Killing of military personnel in Delta

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru Abubabar and Minister of state for Defence Dr Muhammed Bello Matawalle, have condemned in its totality the heinous attack on the Military personnel during a rescue mission of the 181 Amphibious Battalion in Okuama Community Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, saying that the perpetrators must be brought to book.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 14, 2024, when our troops, responding to a crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State, were ambushed.

According to the Ministers the ambush at Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Govement Area of Delta State, resulting in the tragic loss of the Commanding Officer 181 Amphibious Battalion Lt Col AH Ali, 2 Majors, a Captain, and 12 soldiers, along with the unfortunate death of a civilian, is a matter of grave concern. “This tragic incident underscores the immense sacrifices made by our servicemen and women in the defence of our nation. Their unwavering dedication and courage in the face of danger exemplify the highest ideals of patriotism and duty”,” .

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has directed the Chief of Defence Staff, to actively investigate this incident to ensure that those responsible for this cowardly attack face the full force of the law.

The Ministers opined that : “We affirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the security and well-being of all Nigerians and will not tolerate any threat to our nation’s sovereignty and stability. Additionally, we assure the Nigerian people that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice, and we remain resolute in our pursuit of peace and tranquillity across the nation in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Badaru and Matawalle reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve in maintaining, securing the nation and the good people of Nigeria.

According to them : “Our unwavering support for the armed forces and their efforts to maintain peace and stability across the country is not negotiable. We will continue to work tirelessly towards achieving lasting peace and tranquillity in every region of our dear country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the fallen soldiers, as well as with the entire nation mourning this irreparable loss. We stand united in grief with all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces during this difficult time.

The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people, by the President.

For them, Nigerian security would be better under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s watch, saying that this incidence would not stop the Nigerian gallant Military from performing their constitutional duty of provision of security for all Nigerians.

By Chimezie Godfrey