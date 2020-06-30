Okpurhe: “whistleblower” that never was – Malami’s rejoinder

Share the news













The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has in a seemingly long rejoinder to the recent spate of media report about a whistleblower’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari faulted the claims of his accuser.

In a lengthy statement signed by his media aide,Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the AGF insists there is no basis for paying the “whistleblower”.

Read Malami’s statement below:

Okpurhe: “whistleblower” that never was

In view of the recent media hype related to an issue that was presented as whistle-blower related, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (HAGF) and Minister of Justice,

Abubakar Malami, SAN wishes to notify the general public that:

On 11th June, 2018 one Mr. Okpurhe John forwarded a hand-written

letter to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and

Minister of Justice titled “NOTICE OF ALLEDGE (SIC) FRAUD OF

1,034,515,000 USD IN ACCOUNT NUMBER (0013670344) WITH UNITY BANK PLC”.

Mr. John Okpurhe also forwarded a Memorandum of Understanding signed

between him and a Law Firm of one Mammam Maiyaki & Co. The said letter alleged that the Nigerian Ports Authority operates

an account containing looted funds amounting to the sum of USD

$1,034,515,000.000 (one billion, thirty four million, five hundred and

fifteen thousand United States Dollars). By way of setting machineries in motion and springing into action,

on 13th June, 2018 the Office of the HAGF wrote a letter to the

Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit requesting for forensic analysis

of the account. After thorough and due analyses of the account, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit replied the Office of the HAGF with the

report of their findings in a letter on 22nd June, 2020. The following findings were made:

a) The Account number 0013670344 does not belong to the Nigeria

Ports Authority. However, the agency has an account 0013680344 with the

bank.

b) There is a pending litigation involving Nigerian Ports Authority

(being the defendant/Judgment debtor/applicant), Aminu Ibrahim and

Company & Gboye Ayoade and Company (being the plaintifs/Judgment

creditors/respondents) and Unity Bank as well as 9 (nine) other banks

(being garnishees) in suit No. FHC/L/CS/882/10.

c) The claim by Mr. Okpurhe that the account has $1,034,515 (one

billion, thirty-four million, five hundred and fifteen thousand dollars only) was not found in the account.

d) The Most similar balance to the reported amount was $1,034,515

(One million, thirty four thousand, five hundred and fifteen dollars

and nine cents only) which was closing balance on the account as at 31st October, 2017. This is almost a year before the whistleblower’s

letter). And the highest balance in the account was never up to five million dollars as at December 10th 2007.

e) The sum of $939,019.79 (Nine hundred and thirty nine thousand,

nineteen dollars and seventy nine cents) was the initial amount in the

account as at 27th August, 2010 when the account was put to garnishee

order, while the difference represents accrued interest over the

period between 27th August, 2010 and 4th December, 2019 when the

transfer was effected to the judgment creditors.

f) The account has been on Post No Debit (PND) since 2nd November, 2015.

g) Nigeria Port Authority operates an account with the Unity Bank

no. 0013670344

h) Bank Statement revealed that on 4th December, 2019 that the sum

of $1,057,772.03 (One Million, Fifty-seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and

Seventy Two Dollars, Three Cents was debited in favour of suit no.

FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI- AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY SUIT.

Following the Forensic Report of the Nigerian Financial

Intelligence Unit and that of Special Investigation Panel, the Head of

Asset Recovery and Management Unit at the Office of the HAGF notified

the Whistle-Blower in writing via letter (Ref. No.

HAGF/ARMU/WBO/2018/1 dated 27th July, 2018 informing him that:-

“Financial analysis and enforcement investigation was carried out on

the account under reference. Regrettably, however, I am to inform you

that the account is a subject of litigation before the Federal High

Court in Lagos Judicial Division. Accordingly you are advised that the

subject matter is subjudice”.

The disclosure in its own right could not qualify as a whistle

blowing case that could have entitled the purported whistle blower to

any fees in view of the following:

(i) The fact that there is a litigation going on relating to the

account which makes that the matter a public domain issue and in

essence could not be tagged “Whistle-Blowing”.

(ii) The alleged account number was never found.

(iii) The purportedly alleged amount was never in the targeted account.

Being unsatisfied with the letter, the “whistle-blower” transmitted

another application dated July 27th, 2018 stating that the said

account is a cloned one. He further engaged a forensic auditing firm,

Crescent House Limited via MOU in which the firm forwarded an

application to the Office of the HAGF to be engaged as Whistle blower.

He also introduced a law firm, F.C Dikeocha and Associates to the

Office of HAGF a letter of introduction dated 11th July, 2018 attaching revocation letter of authority of Mamman Mayaki & CO. It is interesting for the general public to note that, the “whistle-blower” changes his counsels and presented four counsels four times, in the following order:

(a) Mamman Mayaki & Co on 12th June, 2018 to

(b) F.C Dikeocha and Associates on 11th July, 2018,

(c) JK Gadzama LLP on 13th November, 2018

(d) Falana & Falana’s Chamber on 25th February, 2020

10(a). In a letter dated Novemeber, 2018 to head of ARMU, PSC Bunmi

Naiyeju-Adelaiye (Mrs) ( a staff at the Assets complained that her

life was threatened by associates of the Whistle-Blower one Mr. Isreal

Eshanekpe,

10(b). “Mr. Israel Eshanekpe threatened my life with calls and text

messages claiming that the alleged monies were in the recovery account

and the Office of the HAGF has failed to pay his 5%. Also made allegation of fraud and compromise against the government officials involved in this recovery”

Due to the desperation and behavior of the whistle blower his last

solicitors, JK Gadzama LLP wrote him on 6th May, 2019 a letter, which was copied to the Office of the HAGF titled “Withdrawal of Legal

Services in the Matter of Request of payment due Mr. Ukpurhe John under the Whistle blower Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria”. Part of the letter reads:

“We have been handling the referenced matter judiciously right from

our briefing in November, 2018 and have accorded it all the time and

expertise required. To our dismay, our efforts have been undermined by

your continuous misguided comments and unfounded distrust for which

you had previously tendered a written apology. As a result, it has

become imperative for the Firm to immediately withdraw our services as

your counsel in this matter effective from date of this letter”.

The Office of the Nigerian Port Authority was consulted and in a

letter dated 11th June, 2020, the Managing Director conveyed to the

Office of the HAGF stated thus:

“Please note that the said account has never been operated by the

Nigerian Ports Authority and this evidenced by letter reference

UB/TICP/SO/TO dated February, 2020 from Unity Bank Plc which is a

response to the Authority’s letter reference no: HQ/GMF/AD/B5/098

dated the 12th of February, 2020”.

Perhaps, the “whistle-blower” got to know that on 4th December,

2019 the sum of $1,057,772.03 (One Million, Fifty-seven Thousand,

Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Dollars, Three Cents) and not

$1,034,515,000 (one billion, thirty four million, five hundred and

fifteen thousand United States Dollars) as claimed by the

“whistle-blower” and was the account number 0013680344 and not account

number 0013670344 as wrongly claimed by the “whistle-blower” and it

was that amount that was debited in favour of suit no.

FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI- AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS

NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY SUIT. He assumed, and wrongly so, that the

money was recovered by the Federal Government and transferred into the

account because of his “whistle-blowing”.

14. On 17th June, 2020 the Office of the HAGF received a letter

written on 14th January, 2020 signed by Mr. Okuprhe John on 17th

January, 2020 claiming non-payment of whistle blowing fees alleging

that his “action resulted in the discovery and recovery (of the

funds), by the Head of Assets Recovery and Management Unit in the

Ministry of Justice (Hajia Ladidi Mohammed) on 11th June, 2018. I have

since not received my reward as there have been series of deceits from

the department even after the money has been recovered, hence this

petition for the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of

Justice’s necessary action”.

It is important that the general public note that the matter was

already in court before the “whistle blower” wrote to the Office.

Subsequent correspondence proved that. It was therefore, never an

issue of whistle blowing. The account was put on PND and the amount

was transferred to the plaintiffs following garnishee order. By Writ of Summons dated the 6th day of October, 2006 the

plaintiffs commenced a suit against the Nigerian Port Authority

claiming Orders of the Court directing the authority to pay the sum of

USD $9,186,701 (nine million, one hundred and eighty-six thousand

seven hundred and one United States Dollars) and N144,303, 981.00 (One

hundred and forty-four million, three hundred and three thousand, nine

hundred and eighty one naira) to the plaintiffs, being the alleged

agreed fee for consultancy services rendered by the Plaintiffs and

interest on the said sums at the rate the of 10%, from 27th April,

2004 until the final liquidation of the debt. From the forgoing, the man was not in any way connected with the

whistle-blowing over the account. The transfer of the money was not

due to his letters of alleged “whistle-blowing”. The monies were not

transferred to the designated assets recovery account at the Central

Bank of Nigeria. He cannot in any way claim any fee for the work that

he was never responsible. The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister

of Justice remains resolute to the fight against corruption,

enforcement of whistle-blowing policy and ensure that no whistle

blower is short-changed having done what is legally acceptable in the

interest of the public good. No amount of desperation or campaign of calumny will deter us or

make the Office of the HAGF alter the laid down procedure of doing

things in accordance with the extant laws and regulations.

Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu

(SA Media and Public Relations,

Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice)

Tuesday 30th day of June, 2020

