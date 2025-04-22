Okpebholo suspends traditional ruler over kidnapping in Edo community

. Monday, Okpebholo of Edo has suspended the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area, Dr George Egabor.over recent cases of incessant

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday, Okpebholo of Edo has suspended the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area, Dr George Egabor.over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

The suspension is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Okpebholo in Benin.

The suspension, the state government said is indefinite.

The government said that the secretary of the traditional ruler, Peter Omiogbemhi, has since been arrested by the relevant authorities, following a recent incident that led to the death of a palace chief, John Ikhamate. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)