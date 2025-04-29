Okpebholo suspends Edo Healthcare agency secretary over alleged financial infractions

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has suspended the Executive Secretary of Edo Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Caulson Oahimire, over alleged financial infractions.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has suspended the Executive Secretary of Edo Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Caulson Oahimire, over alleged financial infractions.

This is contained in a statement by Umar Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government, on Tuesday in Benin.

The statement directed the most senior staff of the Agency to take over pending the outcome of investigation by a special committee.

“The Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Caulson Osoikhia Oahimire over allegations of grave financial and official infractions.

“Consequently, most senior staff of the Agency will act in functioning capacity pending the outcome of a special committee to be constituted by government to investigate the various allegations,” the statement read. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)