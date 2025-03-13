Okpebholo recalls Edo Attorney General, Osagie, from suspension

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has lifted the suspension of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Samson Osagie, with immediate effect.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has lifted the suspension of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Samson Osagie, with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had in February suspended Osagie alongside the chairman of the state Local Government Commission, Damian Lawani over alleged financial infractions.

His recall is contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor, dated March 12, and made public Wednesday night.

The letter reads: “Having considered the report of the Investigative panel set up by the government to investigate financial infractions against you, which has exonerated you completely,

“I write to convey the directive of the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, that you resume duties as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice immediately.”.

Reacting to the development, Osagie commended the governor and appreciated his sincerity of purpose and vision for the state.

“This clearly indicates that His Excellency, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, means well for Edo State.

“I use this medium to reaffirm my commitment and loyalty to his administration.

“I remain dedicated to supporting him in ensuring Edo recovers lost ground and achieves its rightful place among leading states in Nigeria,” Osagie said.(NAN)