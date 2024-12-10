Okpebholo presents N605.7bn budget proposal to Edo assembly.

Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Tuesday presented N605. 7 billion budget estimates to Edo House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year, representing 25 per cent increase from the 2024

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Tuesday presented N605. 7 billion budget estimates to Edo House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year, representing 25 per cent increase from the 2024 budget.

Presenting the budget christened “Budget of Renewed hope for a Rising Edo” to the Assembly in Benin, Okpebholo said capital expenditure would take N381 billion, representing 63 per cent while recurrent had N223 billion, representing 37 per cent.

Okpebholo noted that his administration planned to make huge difference in the road sector with the appropriation of N162 billion to road construction across the state.

He appropriated N48 billion for Education, while N500 million was appropriated to Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma as monthly subvention to ensure its revival.

The governor also appropriated

N63.9 billion to the health sector, N1.8 billion was set aside for the Health Insurance scheme, with N4.5 billion budgeted for Agriculture sector.

He further stated that his administration recently purchased 20 patrol vehicles to assist the security personnel in their work and planned to purchase more in the coming year.

Receiving the budget estimates, Speaker of the Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku assured the governor of the house expeditious passage of the budget.

Agbebaku also assured of the house’s resolve to work with the governor for the good of Edo people. (NAN)