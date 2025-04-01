Okpebholo pledges compensation for Uromi 16 victims

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
3

Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Monday pledged to compensate the families of the 16 slain hunters.

They were allegedly murdered by a vigilante group at Uromi, Edo

By Aminu Garko

 Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Monday pledged to compensate the families of the 16 slain hunters.

They were allegedly murdered by a vigilante group at Uromi, Edo while on their way to Kano.

He made the pledge when, in company of his Kano State counterpart, Abba Yusuf, he paid a condolence visit to the families of the late hunters at Torankawa in Kano State.

”We are making arrangements to provide compensation to all the victims affected by this incident”, he said.

Okpebholo commended the people Kano State for remaining calm in spite of the situation.

”I also commend the good people of Kano State and the entire north for not taking the law into their own hands  and carry out  reprisal attacks,” he said.

He prayed  for the repose of the souls  of  the late hunters.

” We are here to commiserate with the  families of the dead,

“We assure  you that the perpetrators  will be brought to justice.

” May Almighty God forgive the souls of the victims and reward them with paradise,” he said

 The Edo governor said that already arrests had been made.

“About  14 suspects have been arrested already; we will pursue the case until its logical conclusion.

“We are making arrangements to provide compensation to all the families affected by this incident”, he said.

Earlier, Yusuf, while praying for the souls of the victims, said that all hands were on the deck to ensure that justice prevailed.

” We are working closely with  my counterpart , Governor Okpebholo to ensure that all those arrested are prosecuted.

”  We will also ensure full compensation for all the affected victims”, he said.

” I  pledged cash and food items to the families of victims,” he said .

He  also promised that compensation would be paid to the victims’ families, adding that the government would not relent in pursuing justice for the victims. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR