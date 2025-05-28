Okpebholo offers Amnesty to cultists, holders of illegal arms in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo has announced a restitution window for cultists and those in possession of illegal arms in the state, offering them amnesty if they surrender voluntarily.

This is contained in a statement issued by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Benin on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the governor made the announcement during a meeting with leaders from Obagie, Oke-Oroma, and Amagba communities to address land disputes in Benin.

The governor reaffirmed plans to develop a new city in the area, revealing that a technical committee would oversee the amnesty and rehabilitation programme.

He said the initiative would include skills training and empowerment to help reintegrate youths and curb violent crimes like cultism and kidnapping across the state.

Okpebholo assured the leaders of sustained government support and collaboration to restore peace, especially as urban development begins in their communities.

He promised that all aggrieved communities, including Obagie, Oke-Oroma, and Amagba, would soon experience renewed peace and better relations with the state government.

Okpebholo also pledged to listen to victims of past demolitions and advised them to approach the land resolution committee with relevant documents for review.

He emphasised that during the LOT ‘A’ city development, traditional sites will be protected and that LOT ‘B’ residents should prepare to present documents.

The governor further assured that land regularisation would follow in other LOTs, granting formal recognition to valid property owners.

He urged citizens to survey and register their lands with the Edo Geographical Information System (Edo GIS) to secure official land titles.

Community representatives pledged support for the Governor’s plans, particularly on LOT ‘A’ development and ongoing efforts to strengthen local security systems.

Pa. Michael Omoruyi, Pa Abel Emokpae, and Ebo Amagba represented Obagie, Oke-Oroma, and Amagba communities, respectively spoke at the meeting.

They recalled past clashes under former administration and expressed regret over lost of lives and property during those government-led engagements.

The communities commended Okpebholo for initiating dialogue and setting up the Land Resolution Committee, which, according to them, is the first since the acquisition of their land in 2017.

It would be recalled that Governor Okpebholo recently inaugurated the committee, chaired by Dr. Tony Ikpasaja, with Dr. Abdulwasiu Oyakhire as the secretary.

Other members are: the State Surveyor-General, Permanent Secretary for Physical Planning, representative of the Ministry of Justice, and Dr. Felix Iyalomhen. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)