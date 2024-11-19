Okpebholo launches construction of first flyover in Edo 

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has launched the construction of first flyover bridge at

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has launched the construction of first flyover bridge at

Ramat Park, Benin, as part of immediate efforts to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

Performing the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, Okpebholo said his administration would also construct two

more flyover bridges at Dawson Road Junction and Sapele Road/Adesuwa Road Junction, also in Benin.

According to him, the completion of the Ramat Park flyover in Benin will transform the economic and social fortunes of the city.

He stated that Ramat Park is a gateway to Benin and other parts of the country, noting

that the bridge would reduce the hardship

faced by motorists and commuters on the Benin-Auchi and Benin-Asaba expressways.

He said “I warmly welcome you to the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of the Ramat Park flyover here in Benin City.

“We have gathered to witness the beginning of a very important project that will transform the economic and social fortunes of

our capital city and indeed Edo State.

“During our campaigns a few months ago, I specifically promised to construct flyovers to ease transportation and reduce the

traffic gridlock in our city.”

The governor added that “today, one week into my administration, we are here to fulfill that promise and deliver the dividends of democracy.

“This is the first flyover we are constructing, and we are going to construct more.”

Okpebholo urged the contractor handling the construction — CCECC Nigeria Limited, to work day and night to meet the 18-month

completion period.

The governor assured the people of Edo that in the execution of the project, his administration would abide by all relevant laws and

appealed to motorists to make sacrifices by being patient with the contractors in the next 18 months. (NAN)