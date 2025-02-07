Okpebholo inaugurates malaria elimination programme in Edo

Edo Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has inaugurated a malaria elimination programme, providing free malaria testing, treatment, and distribution of malaria drugs

By Imelda Osayande

Edo Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has inaugurated a malaria elimination programme, providing free malaria testing, treatment, and distribution of malaria drugs across the state in Benin.

This initiative aims to combat the widespread health challenge of malaria, which Okpebholo described as a major concern for the state.

The governor, during the inauguration on Thursday, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eliminating malaria, citing Algeria, Ivory Coast, and Mauritius as successful examples of countries that have achieved this goal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that key objectives of the programme include providing free malaria testing and treatment, now available in all government hospitals across the state.

Additionally, malaria prevention kits will be distributed, with 80 per cent of pregnant women in the state set to receive these kits and treatments.

The governor also emphasised that efforts would be made to reduce infant deaths caused by malaria to below 10 per cent.

Okpebholo mentioned that public awareness campaigns would be run to ensure the population was aware of the free services.

He highlighted the need for collective effort from all sectors to achieve a malaria-free Edo.

The governor also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving healthcare and thanked the Islamic Development Bank, the Federal Ministry of Health, and other partners for their contributions.

Edesili Okpebholo, the Coordinator of the Office of the Governor’s wife, commended the administration for its proactive stance on healthcare, especially in tackling malaria.

She stressed that although malaria may seem simple, it remains a deadly disease affecting 30 per cent of the state’s population.

She said that the state’s ongoing efforts to fight and reduce malaria were significant steps toward improving public health.(NAN)