Okpebholo Excited, As Work on First Flyover Bridge in Edo State Reaches Advanced Stage

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has expressed joy over the pace of work at the construction site of the first flyover bridge in Edo State, located at Ramat Park, in Benin City.

The project expected to be completed in 18 months is being executed by the administration of Governor Okpebholo. The project was flagged off in November, 2024, barely one week after Okpebholo assumed office as Governor of Edo State.

The contractor handling the project, Mr. Andy Duan of CCECC told Governor Okpebholo during an unscheduled visit to the site that 20 percent of the project had been done so far.

Duan noted that the construction, which started last year, has reached 20 percent of stage of completion, assuring the people that the company will work according to specifications.

“For this work which commenced in December 2024, we have done seven pillars, underground cross beams and other works are ongoing as we are doing our best to meet up with the construction period,” he stated.

Governor Okpebholo, on his part, said he is not sleeping, as he continues to monitor projects cross the State to ensure the jobs are done according to agreed specifications.

The Governor threatened to revoke contracts whose handlers were not working according to specifications and assured Edo people that under his administration, Edo people would benefit from quality infrastructural development.

“We are not sleeping. We go around the State to monitor all our ongoing projects to ensure quality job delivery. Also, to ensure contractors meet specifications.

“For the Ramat Park flyover, the contractor is doing well, and I am impressed with the speed of the job done so far. If they continue with this kind of speed and pace, I believe they will complete the construction at the stipulated time. The materials like the iron being used and other materials are of high quality and standard.

“Inspecting projects across the State is a way for us to know those who are working and those playing with the projects they were given.

“We have gone to some sites, and we are not happy with what we met as some of these contractors are not meeting our targets and not doing the jobs according to specifications. Such contracts will be revoked.

“As an administration, we want to leave a legacy for our people, and we must ensure that we fulfill all our promises made to Edo people. We will continue to inspect and monitor every project to put contractors on their toes to deliver quality jobs according to specifications for the benefit of Edo people.

“I am not happy with the job of one of the contractors working for us and we will invite him on Monday for a discussion and you may hear bad news because the way they are going is not the way a contract should be executed,” he added.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, John Obanor, who accompanied the Governor on the inspection of the flyover, said the project is on track.

He noted that the job is not being appreciated now by people because it is in its early stage, but sooner than later, as the work progresses, it will be appreciated better. He noted that the company handling the project is doing a good job.

Other road projects inspected by Governor Okpebholo included Uteh Temboga road, open drainage at upper Ekenhua road opposite Nigerian Army cantonment Benin City, Upper Ekenhua road and Catholic Charismatic Renewal road Ugbiyoko.