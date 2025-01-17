Okpebholo employs 360 cleaners into Edo civil service

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has employed 360 cleaners from the three senatorial districts into the state’s civil service.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo has employed 360 cleaners from the three senatorial districts into the state’s civil service.

Dr Anthony Okungbowa, the State Head of service (HOS) disclosed this on Friday in Benin while briefing newsmen on the steps taken by the Okpebholo led administration to embark on people-centered initiatives.

Okungbowa said that those recruited have been deployed to various government ministries and parastatals to boost the workforce.

He noted that the previous administration had a contractual agreement with consultants and contractors who could hire and fire at anytime it pleased them.

The HOS explained that the employees would receive the N70,000 minimum wage paid to all in Edo, adding that Okpebholo’s administration was committed to delivering good governance in all sectors.

“Recently, the governor directed that cleaners should be employed into the state civil service as against using consultants and contractors.

“These consultants and contractors were into business and contract with government.

“They were paid to employ cleaners to clean government offices, and their take home pay then was not encouraging and couldn’t take them home.

“Gov Okpebholo was not pleased with the arrangement of the Obaseki administration.

” And as such instructed that a direct employment should be embarked on to ensure cleaners were recruited and get paid the N70,000 minimum wage,”he said.

Speaking further, he added that before their employment, cleaners in the state were receiving between N20,000 to N30,00 because they were working under contractors with no job security.

According to him, they have been given appointment letters and they cut across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“This is not the only batch that will be employed by the Edo State government as there will be another batch coming up, ” he added.. (NAN)