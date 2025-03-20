Okpebholo distances self from South-South Governor’s position on emergency rule

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has dissociated himself from the South-South Governors Forum’s stance on the State of Emergency in Rivers.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has dissociated himself from the South-South Governors Forum’s stance on the State of Emergency in Rivers.

Okpebholo disclosed this in a statement issued in Benin by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Thursday.

He said that he was neither consulted nor informed about the position taken by the forum.

It would be recalled that South-South Governors’ Forum had reacted to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, describing it as “condemnable”.

Okpebholo stated that he recognised the right of other South-South governors to take a position on the matter.

However, he dissociated himself from any statement opposing President Bola Tinubu’s decision on Rivers political imbroglio.

“It is clear that President Bola Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, understands the issues at stake,” he stated.

He expressed his full support for the President’s actions aimed at bringing lasting solution and peace to Rivers and the South-South zone. (NAN)