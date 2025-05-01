Okpebholo approves new minimum wage of N75,000 for Edo workers

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has raised the minimum wage for Edo workers from N70,000 to N75,000 to further improve their standard of living.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has raised the minimum wage for Edo workers from N70,000 to N75,000 to further improve their standard of living.

The governor announced this during his May Day speech at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The governor, while appreciating Edo workers’ contributions to the state’s development, said his administration would always look for ways to improve the welfare of Edo workers.

“Today, I am proud to announce that our administration has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 per month for all Edo workers.

“It’s our way of saying thank you, Edo workers. We believe this makes a real difference, and we count on your dedication to a better Edo.

“Since taking office, my administration has prioritised workers’ welfare.

” One early action was converting over 1,000 casual workers, including cleaners, into permanent civil service employees,” he said.

Okpebholo disclosed that his administration had also hired 500 teachers, adding that he was reviewing over 3,000 casual teachers for full employment.

“We also approved recruitment of 450 clinical and non-clinical hospital staff and regularised 126 contract workers at Edo State Specialist Hospital for stability and growth,” he added.

The governor also disclosed that his administration had cleared outstanding salary arrears owed to Edo Polytechnic staff.

“In the judiciary, judges whose appointments were delayed have been properly sworn in and are now actively performing their constitutional duties without further administrative hindrances.

“To prove our commitment, we approved health insurance for retirees because we believe support must continue after workers leave active service,” the governor said.

Okpebholo reiterated his administration’s dedication to prompt salary and pension payments, structured recruitment, workers’ welfare and professional development

“As we celebrate today, I join President Tinubu and fellow governors in wishing Nigerian workers a peaceful, fulfilling celebration. Your efforts build our nation daily.”

Acting NLC Chairman, Edo chapter, Comrade Bernard Egwekhide, praised Governor Okpebholo for laudable policies that ease the hardship experienced by workers and pensioners across the state.

He said the theme, “Reclaiming the Civil Space Amid Economic Hardship,” was appropriate and highlighted the critical issues faced by Nigerian workers in today’s tough economy.

Egwekhide appreciated the governor’s seriousness towards workers’ welfare, noting that recent interventions had significantly improved the lives and civil rights of Edo workers.

“Within six months in office, you have performed excellently for Edo workers. Your achievements surpass our expectations and show real commitment to the needs of workers

“We also thank President Bola Tinubu for supporting Edo State. The first flyover is under construction, and a second has already been approved for development.

“Additionally, federal roads across the state are now receiving the urgent attention they have long needed, thanks to the partnership with the Federal Government,” Egwekhide said.(NAN)