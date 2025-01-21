Okpebholo allocates portfolios to new commissioners in Edo.

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has on Tuesday sworn in six commissioners into the State Executive Council and assigned them portfolios.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has on Tuesday sworn in six commissioners into the State Executive Council and assigned them portfolios.

This is contained in a statement in Benin, by Mr Umar Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government.

According to Ikhilor, Mr Paul Ohonbamu is assigned to the Ministry of Information and Communications, while Washington Osifo will take charge of the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy.

”Dr Emmanuel Iyamu is assigned the Ministry of Education, Dr Lucky Eseigbe, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Andrew Ijegbai, Ministry of Mining.

”Similarly, Olabisi Idaomi will lead the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

All commissioners are expected to resume duties in their respective ministries immediately,” he said.(NAN)