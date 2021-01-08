Okowa’s spokesman tasks journalists on ethics, professionalism

Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta had charged journalists to uphold the tenets of the profession while performing their duties.

Ifeajika gave the charge on Friday when members of the Correspondents Chapel of Delta Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by its Chairman, Mr Dominic Adewole paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Asaba.

He said media practitioners in the state should uphold truth, professionalism, objectivity, versatility and sincerity in their job, so as to remain true watchdogs of the society.

He said that journalists deserved training and re-training to be in tune with modern trends in journalism while affirming that his office would partner the chapel on professionalism to ensure quality and optimum productivity.

“We will continue to partner you (correspondents) to enhance your performance as journalists through training and retraining,” he said.

He commended the chapel and other newsmen in the state for excellent reportage of the governor’s policies and programmes, and advised them to do more follow-ups and back-grounding in their reports as core professionals.

“However, as journalists, we are doing well in Delta,” he said.

Ifeajika said that to be fair and objective in their reports, newsmen should place less emphasis on gratification, adding that they must remain role models and must work in line with the ethics of the profession.

He assured that the administration of Gov. Okowa would continue to work with the media to carry the people of the state and Nigerians along in its giant strides towards actualization of the “Stronger Delta” vision.

Earlier, Adewole said that the visit was to introduce the new executive of the chapel to the CPS after their recent election, and to seek ways to synergize with his office for the welfare of members and greater good of the state in terms of publicity.

While describing Ifeajika as a core professional in the media industry, Adewole pledged members’ resolve to double their efforts in propagating the developmental strides and achievements of Okowa’s administration.

The correspondent chairman assured that his tenure would entrench discipline, unity and professionalism among members, in addition to other reforms that would bring a new dawn to the chapel. (NAN).