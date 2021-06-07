



The President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, has applauded Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing Chief Patrick Ukah, seasoned public relations practitioner as Secretary to the State Government, noting that the decision to engage a core professional was best option for the State.

Sirajo who made the statement on Monday in Asaba during the inauguration of the Secretary to the State Government with nine other political appointees said the Institute has confidence in Chief Patrick Ukah’s performing ability.

He stated that appointment of capable hands in strategic positions of authority at federal, state and local government levels was needed to fix the country.

“Since his induction as a certified member of the Institute, the newly appointed SSG has remained consistent in application of public relations skills and display of professionalism to achieve results. The appointment was based on competence, which we believe will bring a lot of values to the State”.

He pointed out that the SSG in his previous positions as Commissioner for Information and later Commissioner for Basic Education deployed the skill of ingenuity to achieve unprecedented milestones, describing him as embodiment of professionalism and excellence.

The NIPR boss assured that the Institute would offer professional support to Delta State Government towards achieving its goals.

Earlier in his address, the governor charged the appointees to see their appointment as a privilege to serve.

He appreciated the NIPR President for honouring the invitation and promised to work with the Institute on good governance.

On his part, the Secretary to Delta State Government and Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Delta State Chapter, Chief Patrick Ukah, expressed delight in the confidence reposed on him by the governor to serve and pledged commitment to duty.

Ukah while thanking the NIPR President for the sacrifice of making it to the event said the Institute has greatly contributed to his success in both leadership and other sphere of life.

The governor had recently appointed Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, a Fellow of the Institute, as Chairman of Delta State Security Trust Fund.

