Okowa, Uzodimma, Marwa, Ekeh, Others for Ugbechie’s Book Presentation, Awards

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and his Imo counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodimma would, among other dignitaries, headline the public presentation of Nigeria Heroes and Sheroes: Diary of a Journalist of Courage, a book authored by Mr. Ken Ugbechie, Publisher of Political Economist NG.

The event slated for Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos would also feature the presentation of Political Economist Merit Award to some outstanding Nigerians and corporates in both the public and private sector.

A statement by Mr Ugbechie described the event as an occasion to celebrate development in the country and reward some of the people who, despite all odds, have sustained the spirit of nationalism and productivity at their various stations in life.

The 644-page book published by Godson and Godman, publishers of Political Economist, curates milestones and imprints of development even as it exposes some of the perils that have over the decades slowed down the advancement of the nation.

According to the statement, “the book periscopes Nigeria’s journey through the decades. It chronicles a people’s march through a forest of hope, faith, triumphs and trials. It details, with clarity, the author’s perspectives on every sector of our national existence.

“The choice of title, Heroes and Sheroes, is deliberate. Regardless of the multitude of challenges tugging at the nation, there are still oasis of hope created by outstanding men and women whose sweat ensured that we still have a country geographically so defined,” the statement said.

Those expected to be honoured at the event include Governors Udom Emmanuel, Nyesom Wike, Nasir El-Rufai, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dave Umahi and Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi. Other award recipients include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Umar Garba Danbatta, Leo Stan Ekeh, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), Mele Kolo Kyari, Maj-Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (Rtd) and Mr. Godwin Emefiele.