Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday advised the Olu of Warri Advisory Council to do its best to unite the Itsekiri people and ensure peace in Warri kingdom.

Okowa gave the advice in Asaba when he received members of the council, led by the Iyatsere of Warri, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe.

The governor condoled with the Itsekiri nation on the passing of their traditional ruler, who he described as an epitome of peace.

He said that late Olu built bridges across the ethnic divides in the country.

According to him, the late Olu contributed immensely to the peace and development of not only Warri Kingdom, but the state and the country as a whole.

Okowa said: “I want to condole with the whole of Itsekiri nation on the passing of Ogiame Ikenwoli, the king who believed in peace.

“He set out to visit other traditional rulers to establish partnership and friendship and these partnerships he built helped to improve on the peace in the state and bring various kingdoms together.’’

The governor congratulated the Olu-designate, Prince Tsola Emiko, on his emergence and called on the Itsekiri people to give him their full support.

“I thank God that you have been able to arrive at a decision in the interest of the people on the choice of a new king.

“I pray to God to lead the Itsekiri nation through these trying times even as we work toward giving the departed king a befitting burial and look forward to the presentation of the new king.’’

He urged those aggrieved during the process of picking a new Olu to sheath their swords and ensure that everything was done peacefully and in unity in the overall interest of the Itsekiri nation.

Earlier, Chief Brown Mene, who spoke on behalf the delegation, said they came to inform the governor of the demise of the Warri traditional ruler and enthronement of a new one.

“Your Excellency, on the 5th of April, 2021, we got to a point where as a people, we gathered together to make a proclamation that our revered Ogiame Ikenwoli had been called to join his ancestors.

“We know the king never dies and on that same day we proclaimed to the whole world that we have a new Olu-designate in the person of Prince Tsola Emiko.

“At the conclusion of the funeral rites of the departed King, we can then enthrone the new king,’’ Mene said.

The delegation also condoled with the governor on the demise of his father, Pa Arthur Okorie, who died in January. (NAN)

