Okowa urges leaders to make society better

By Mercy Obojeghren

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday called on people in positions of authority to use their positions to better the lives of the people they are leading.

Okowa made the call at a thanksgiving service to commemorate the third Anniversary of the Seventh Assembly of the Delta House of Assembly, held at Living Faith Church, Asaba.

The governor said that God allows people to be in positions of authority to add value to the lives of others in the society.

“I am glad to be with you as Delta House of Assembly celebrates its third year in the Seventh Assembly.

“I thank God for the members as they celebrate, and as you have come to thank God you are asking God to do more for us as a state.

“I recall that, unfortunately, we lost two members of the House but we thank God for those that are alive to celebrate today,” he said.

He commended the lawmakers for having a good working relationship with the executive arm of government in the state.

He urged them to realise that there was more work to be done for the people saying that next year would be very challenging as an election year.

“You have come before the Lord to renew your appreciation to Him and I urge you all to stand strong in faith and do the best you can do for our people in Delta.

“Thanksgiving is not just about coming to church to thank God for what He has done in our lives.

“It is about what you are able to do for every Deltan that crosses your path and through your various representations in your constituencies.

“It is the Lord that allows us to be where we are in positions of authority and, therefore, we must use such positions to better the lives of our people.

“It is my prayer that you will continue to touch lives in your various offices.

“We look forward to a very exciting fourth year and because we have come forth to thank the name of the Lord, the Lord will bless you all collectively, individually and the entire state,” Okowa said.

Earlier, Chris Nwaka, Resident Pastor of the church, in a sermon titled “Accessing Our Breakthrough Heritage In The Word”, said Christians were redeemed as Ambassadors of Christ to always show care and support the people.

He urged them to put their trust in God for guidance and directions as only Him can guide their affairs.

Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker of the House of Assembly, while taking the scripture reading from Psalm 115:1-12, said there was need for the legislature to appreciate God for seeing the seventh Assembly through the third year.

He thanked God for making him to start a session and almost ending the session without crisis.

Oborevwori assured the people of the Assemblymen’s commitment to continuously render good service.

”In the next one year, which is the fourth year of the Seventh Assembly, we are assuring the people of the state, even with the elections at hand, we will do the needful because that is the reason we are elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Delta Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro, Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai, and State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, and other top government functionaries attended the service.(NAN)

