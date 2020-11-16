Okowa urges corps members to embrace hard work, discipline

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday urged corps members deployed to the state to embrace hard work and discipline throughout their mandatory one year national service.

Okowa, represented by Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, the state Commissioner for Youth Development, made the plea at the NYSC 2020 Batch B Stream 1A Opening/Swearing Ceremony at the NYSC Orientation Camp Issele-Uku in Delta.

According to him, a lot of potential abound here in Delta waiting to be tapped.

“I, therefore, want you to use the period of the orientation to prepare yourself for this unique opportunity that your deployment to Delta has offered you.

“I enjoin you also to concentrate and seriously take to instructions.

Your predecessors performed creditably well in the discharge of their duties throughout the period of service.

“I charge you to settle down quickly and actively engage yourselves in the programmes and activities of the orientation course.

“Your commitment in the orientation activities will guarantee you the skills you need to face the inevitable challenges in other phases of the service year.

“As you commence your one-year national service today, I enjoin you to exhibit the highest level of loyalty, dedication, discipline and commitment to the nation.

“You must take a personal decision to abandon any unhelpful conduct and disposition, and become a hardworking, forward looking, caring, motivated and patriotic members of the society,” he advised.

The governor said that the orientation programme marks a very important segment of the service year.

According to Okowa, it provides the platform for their physical, emotional and psychological conditions to enable them to meet the challenges of the service year, and beyond.

“While the orientation period is designed to foster cooperation and understanding among corps members, it also provides an ideal environment for the exchange of ideas toward enhancing national integration and development.

“In the course of the orientation exercise, you will be introduced to various subject matters bordering on good governance, national security and development, and the economy.

“You will be exposed to aspects of cultures and traditions of your host communities and be subjected to some military and para-military training and exercises.

“Every activity has been designed for a useful purpose and not to punish.

“I, therefore, urge you to cooperate with the officials to ensure a hitch-free orientation exercise in the state.

In her remarks, Mrs Olutayo Samuel, the NYSC Coordinator in Delta, said that 738 corps members, comprising 379 males and 359, females were duly registered.

“This oath-taking is an indication of their commitments and readiness to serve their fatherland in all the nooks and crannies of Delta.

“I advise you carry out any responsibility that may be assigned to you with every sense of maturity.

“Let me draw your attention to the need to keep to the COVID-19 protocol as part of our individual and collective efforts to fight and defeat the virus.

“You must have seen and gone through all that had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free orientation course.

“I urge you to continue to abide by all the camp and NCDC official guidelines for us to defeat COVID-19 scourge.

“We are very optimistic that we will all triumph over the pandemic and keep the disease curve flattened,” she said. (NAN)