Okowa to inaugurate roads, schools projects in Warri

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta will on Feb. 2, 2021 inaugurate two completed roads and schools projects in Warri and Effurun.

The Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Warri, shortly after inspecting the projects in alongside his Basic and Secondary Education counterpart, Mr Patrick Ukah.

He said that Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa would inaugurate the projects at the invitation of governor Okowa.

“In continuation of his statewide projects inauguration programme, governor Okowa will on Feb. 2, inaugurate two roads and schools in Warri and Uvwie Local Government Areas of the state,” he said.

According to Augoye, the roads for inauguration were: the double-carriage Ubeji road and access road from NPA Expressway to Warri Refinery.

The other projects are: the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun and Ighogbadu Secondary School in Warri South.

He said that the 4.5-kilometre Ubeji Road was constructed by Ark Marine Engineering Limited.

“It is fully completed though with minor maintenance which the contractor will carry out from Monday next week because we intend to inaugurate that road on Feb. 2.

“His Excellency is inviting Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, to inaugurate the Ubeji Road and the access road from NPA to Warri Refinery, which is also completed and awaiting road markings.

“It is a very good job they did for us and we are very happy about it.

“Gov. Okowa believes that Deltans should benefit from his administration in spite of the challenges that go with the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

Augoye said that the projects were economically viable, adding that the first one was a link to Warri Refinery and Petrochemicals Company, while the Ubeji Road connects five oil tank farms.

Also, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Ukah, said that Army Day Secondary School was one of the 12 model secondary schools embarked upon by the previous administration in the state.

He said Okowa believes in continuity hence he decided to complete the project which was at 30 per cent stage when he assumed office.

“We are happy to say that it is one of the model schools we have in the state today and you can see the population that we have there.

“The Ighogbadu Secondary School is an executive response from the governor.

“It was one of the products of the town hall meetings we had with the people of this area and the governor assured that he was going to construct a secondary school here.

“Today I am happy to report that the school is completed now and over 200 students have resumed classes here,” Ukah said. (NAN)