Okowa tasks traditional rulers to dialogue, consult subjects on peace

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged traditional rulers in the state to imbibe the democratic virtues of dialogue and consultation toward achieving peace in their domains.

Okowa made the called on Tuesday at the presentation of Staff of Office to the new Orosuen (King) of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Emmanuel Okumagba, at the king’s palace in Warri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okere-Urhobo Kingdom is in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, at the event which had other traditional rulers and some politicians in attendance.

Okowa also urged the traditional rulers to discharge their responsibilities in an honest and transparent manners by being fair and just to their subjects.

“You are the father to all your subjects.

“As custodian of tradition of your people, it is important that you do not, in words or actions, give any cause for your subjects to doubt your ability to uphold sanctity of custom of your people,” he said.

The governor commended the new Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom for his successful ascension to the stool.

He also commended people of Okere-Urhobo for the successful selection, installation and crowning of the king.

Okowa said the event was in compliance with the state’s law, which made it mandatory for the state government to present Staff of Office to a traditional ruler after due installation and enthronement by his people.

“Since the state government do not meddle with the selection of traditional rulers, any community that wants a king must follow due process, which include selection by his people,” he said.

The governor urged the people to give the king the needed support to enable him to discharge his duties creditably to the kingdom.

Okowa also urged the king to

see his elevation as a call to contribute his quota to the development of the kingdom and Delta in general.

“I enjoin you to bring your wealth of experience in public and private life to bear in handling the responsibility bestowed on you by the people.

“You must continue to contribute to the peace-process, not only in Okere-Urhobo, but also in Warri South Local Government Area and indeed Delta,” he said. (NAN)