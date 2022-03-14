Okowa tasks PDP, aspirants on new Electoral Act

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has tasked members and aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to get acquainted with the new Electoral Act.

The governor gave the charge while swearing-in the Senior Political Adviser and three Special Advisers on Monday in Asaba.

The appointees are; Chief Funkekeme Solomon, Senior Political Adviser; Mr Austine Ayemidejor, Chief Emmanuel Onyeuku and Mr Darlington Ijeh as Special Advisers.

Okowa said; “let me enjoin all members of our party, the PDP, especially the aspirants, to get thoroughly acquainted with the new Electoral Act.

“Going forward, we are under obligation to ensure that our utterances, conduct and actions are always guided by the provisions of the law.

“As a party, the PDP at both the national and state levels has never been stronger, more cohesive, and more united.

“As individuals or groups, we must shun anything that will undermine the new spirit in the PDP.

“If we do this, I can say without any fear of contradiction that the PDP is poised to reign supreme, come 2023”.

Okowa said that the appointment of the SA’s would enable his administration attain the Stronger Delta mantra given the appointees wealth of experience.

He charged them to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with section 196 (Sub-section 1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“This is crunch time, and a lot is expected from you in terms of sacrifice, dedication, and fidelity to the cause of a Stronger Delta standing on the tripod of Prosperity, Peace, and Progress.

“I urge you to make fairness and equity your watchwords in the discharge of your duties.

Indeed, it is my earnest expectation that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by this appointment,” he said.

While congratulating the appointees, Okowa described their appointment as well deserved and necessary to bring in more experienced hands.

“These men are adroit in their ability to marry policy and politics and are expected to help to bolster the administration’s efforts to finish strong in an electioneering year.

“They have been part and parcel of our S.M.A.R.T, now Stronger Delta, vision, and have acquitted themselves as strategic thinkers, astute administrators, and capable leaders, essential qualities required for the office,” Okowa said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the Senior Political Adviser, Solomon, thanked God for the appointment and appreciated the governor for considering them for the job.

He pledged their collective resolve and commitment to deliver on their duties to ensure that the people of the state got full benefit of their service.

The State Deputy Gov. Kingsley Otuaro, the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, were among other dignitaries that graced the event. (NAN)

