Okowa tasks judiciary on justice delivery

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday in Asaba urged the judiciary to ensure effective delivery of justice in the interest of the common man.

Okowa, who made the call during a special thanksgiving service to begin the 2020/2021 legal year, described the judiciary as the last hope of the oridinary citizen.

Represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Okowa said that the judiciary should promote fairness and equity in undertaking its duties.

He said that there was need for the judiciary to ensure timely and transparent dispensation of justice.

According to him, timely delivery of justice is crucial because justice delayed is justice denied.

“As you prepare to enter the new legal year, you have to ensure that justice delivery is not only timely but transparent and equitable.

“It is the duty of the bench, wig and silk to re-assess the manner in which interlocutory injunctions and requests for adjournments are grnated. This must not obstruct or delay the course of justice.

“We should all promote practices that will support effective justice delivery. How the justice system is perceived by the public should be of concern to us,” Okowa said.

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to always support the judiciary toward achieving optimal performance.

Okowa said that five high court judges and three customary court judges were appointed during the 2019/2020 legal year to fill vacancies in the system.

“ As a government, we have embarked on massive renovation of courts and judges quarters.

”Contracts have been awarded for the construction of Magistrates’ Courts in Onicha-Ugbo and Uwheru.

“Our intention is to ensure that justice delivery does not suffer setbacks, we have demonstrated enough commitment to provide a conducive environment for the judiciary to function,” he said.(NAN)