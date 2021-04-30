Okowa tasks FG on Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has on the Federal Government resume work on the Revolution Industrial Park project in Ogidigben, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa made the call on Friday shortly after inspecting the ongoing construction work at the multi-billion Naira Floating at Ogheye in Warri North Local Government Area.Okowa was flanked by his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro at the inspection.

He said that the Revolution Industrial Park project had been delayed for too long and urged the Federal Government immediately look into the surrounding the delay.

The governor said that the project had huge economic value the nation and the Niger Delta.He urged the Federal Government partner the state government make life more meaningful for the coastal dwellers.“I use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to pay more attention to these riverine areas.

Okowa said: “When we joy to them, it is good for us as a state and as a nation.

“Government should do everything to encourage the coastal people, provide a more conducive environment for the of the oil that is the main stay of the economy of this nation.

“I also use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to ensure that the Revolution Industrial Park project is brought alive.“For too long we have spoken about it; several meetings were held and plans were put in place.“Whatever is holding it back, it is important that the Federal Government takes a very serious look at it and come forth with a workable plan that enable it take .

“We continue to call on the Federal Government to rise up to the occasion to partner the state to ensure that we develop our riverine areas.”Speaking on the floating , Okowa said the project was approved by the previous administration adding that the process was slow and the contractor could not achieve .“When we came on board, we assured the people that we complete the entire and also promised a redesign of the project.

“The has a banking hall, an administrative building, a standing tower and other facilities.“It sits on a 6,000 square metres platform built on top of the river and you know what that means.

“A lot has gone in and the contractor has gone ahead to build 96 stores and 80 lock-up stores both almost completed.“It is a special market because we have a lot of communities from the Warri North, Warri South-West, and the river extending to Edo and Ondo state,” he said.

Okowa said it was obviously a lot of opportunities and would  expand the economic opportunities of the people of the riverine areas.“For every project we are able to deliver in the riverine area, we are happier for it more as a government than projects we do in the upland because it is easier to do project in the upland.

“However, we must realise that our brothers and sisters who are in the riverine areas suffer more of the effect of oil pollution and ought to attended to,”  he said.

Okowa thanked the people for giving peace a chance, assuring that government would continue to partner them to do more. (NAN)

