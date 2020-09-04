Okowa swears in 3 judges, says judiciary autonomy bill signed into law

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday, swore in three new Customary Court of Appeal Judges for the state.

The governor, who performed the function in Asaba, said that the bill for autonomy of the judiciary in the state had been signed into law.

He charged the new customary court of appeal judges to ensure speedy dispensation of justice at all times.

The new judges are,, Justices, Dele Okafor, Grace Abanre and Jessica Gberevbie.

Okowa while congratulating the judges, said their appointments were based on their personal integrity and years of experience.

He, however, urged them to bring their experiences to bear in the discharge of their duties.

He thanked the Chief Judge, Justice Marshall Umukoro and the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Stella Oghene, for their efforts at ensuring that justice was speedily dispensed in the state.

Okowa said that with the appointment of the new judges, the customary court of appeal in the state could now function more efficiently.

He said that prior to the appointment of the new judges, it was sometimes difficult to constitute the required number on a panel to adjudicate a matter.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to partnering the judiciary to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

He said that the judiciary as an arm of government, would soon be autonomous like the legislative arm in the state.

“We have continued as a state to ensure that we partner the judiciary to ensure that there is speedy dispensation of justice.

“So I must appreciate those who kept the process going until the swearing -in of the new judges of the customary court of appeal.

“There is no doubt that Deltans and Nigerians have continued to yearn for speedy dispensation of justice and I want to appeal to our newly sworn-in judges that they must ensure commitment to the dispensation of justice, equity and fairness in all that they do.

“I know that it’s a difficult job you have been called up to do, but you have been appointed based on your personal integrity and years of experience and I expect that, that will be brought to play in ensuring the speedy dispensation of justice.

“There is no doubt that we are in very troubled times at the moment, but I am sure that you should be able to sit in your various courts in line with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive protocols that have been put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“And I hope that even in this difficult times that you will be able to attend to the cases that will appear before you.

“As judges, you do know that in all you do, you need to be firm, fair and resolute in the discharge of your duties.

“I am sure that as judges of the courts of Delta, we will be proud of the judgments you give and that you give judgments without fear or favour,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the judges, Justice Dele Okafor, thanked God, the governor and those who made it possible for them to emerge as judges.

He assured that they would carry out their duties without fear or favour.(NAN).