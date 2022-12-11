Okowa, Sheriff seeking Vice Presidency, Governorship to evade prosecution – Omo-Agege

••Reminds PFN that Tinubu’s Wife is A Redeemed Pastor, As He Engages Delta Christian Leaders

Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vice Presidential Candidate, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Delta PDP gubernatorial candidate, house speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, are only seeking public office to evade prosecution for criminal mismanagement of public funds accruing to Delta State.

Omo-Agege who spoke during a Townhall meeting with TEKAN/ECWA bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Saturday, December 10, in Warri, said if the duo of Governor Okowa and Speaker Oborevwori are elected as vice president and governor, they would get immunity to evade prosecution for misappropriating over N3.5 trillion naira that the state received in the past seven years and half years.

Electing both men to those offices, he maintained, would also enable them escape justice for plunging the state into a further N400 billion debt, all with nothing to show.

Senator Omo-Agege said while he has nothing personal against them, it is clear to all that Okowa’s priorities as governor are childish and inane; his judgement on issues wrongheaded, and his choice of Sheriff an obvious non starter.

He insisted while there are constitutional institutions that address public corruption, the most urgent task when you believe that your political leaders are corrupt is to vote them out.

“When I say Okowa and Sheriff are corrupt, I say so because there is nothing to show for the over N3.5 trillion naira they have received in the past seven and half years and if the people of Delta State agree with me, they should make sure Okowa does not become vice president and Sheriff, governor of Delta State. “

He assured that he would not witchhaunt anyone when elected governor stating there is enough wealth accruing to the state to expand its economic base, and more than enough to run its affairs.

“I am a public servant, I want to render service to my people by becoming governor and you will not regret making me your governor. When you chest out for me and I emerge governor, you will not regret it,” he said.

Head of the CAN bloc, Revd Samson Ichi, speaking on behalf of TEKAN/ECWA leaders across Delta State, assured Senator Omo-Agege of their prayers. “We are not partisan, our role is to pray for you, any time you need us, call upon us and we will pray for you,” he said.

During an interactive session, Senator Omo-Agege cleared the air on issues concerning the award of Amukpe/Uromi Road saying by his effort, President Muhammadu Buhari has recently approved the re-construction of the road and the contractor will soon go back to site.

He described Warri as the pitiable swamp city of Nigeria and promised to invest heavily on urban renewal when elected governor. He also pledged to engage Julius Berger to handle the construction of Ughelli/Asaba and Warri/Agbor roads and ensure that local content law is enforced to provide job opportunities for the youths of the State.

Senator Omo-Agege had also over the weekend engaged the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria

(PFN) Delta state chapter, and the

Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria of Agbarho and Oghara.

He urged PFN to encourage their members to vote for all APC candidates, including Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and himself.

He noted that the Church can only benefit with Tinubu as President, because “his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and five of their children are Christians.”

He added that Tinubu’s wife is also a proud daughter of Delta state who deserves Deltans’ support in the contest to elect her husband president in 2023.

Reports however indicates that Okowa’s aides have denied any financial recklessness by the governor, explaining that due process has been followed in expenditure matters.