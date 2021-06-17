Okowa sends names of 18 commissioner nominees to Delta assembly

June 17, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa Delta on Thursday forwarded the names 18 nominees for appointment as commissioners the state house assembly for and confirmation.

The names the nominees were contained in a letter read by the Speaker the state House Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary of the assembly in Asaba.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports Okowa on May 18, dissolved the State Executive Council.

The 11 former commissioners and portfolios, who were reappointed include: Mr Charles Aniagwu, Information, Dr Barry Gbe, Economic Planning, Mr Julius Egbedi, Agriculture and Mr Lawrence Ejiofor, Culture and Tourism.

Others are:  Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, Development, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, Urban Renewal and Chief Festus Ochonogor, Housing, Mrs Flora Alanta, Women Affairs, Mr Churchill Amagada, Lands, Chief Fidelis Tilije, Finance and Mr Chris Onogba, Environment.

The seven new nominees are:  Mr Jonathan Ukodhiko, Mrs  Evelyn Oboro, Mr Noel Omordon, Mrs Rose Esenwu, Princess Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Mrs Kate Oniawan, and Mr Johnbull Edema.

The speaker directed the nominees forward 35 copies of Curriculum Vitae the office of the clerk of the assembly on or before June 21.

He called on the nominees appear for and confirmation on June 22.

The assembly on Thursday also screened and confirmed the appointments of Justice Theresa Diai as the Chief Judge of Delta as well as Justice Patience Elumeze as President of Customary Court, Delta.

The confirmation of the nominees followed a motion moved by the Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Oboro Preyor.

The motion supported by Mr Emeke Nwaobi, member representing Aniocha North Constituency in the state assembly was unanimously adopted by the assembly, when it was put to a voice vote by the speaker. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,